June 17th, 1939 - July 23rd, 2021
The death occurred peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday July 23, 2021, with his family by his side, of George Basil Joseph Woodford, age 82 years of Cornwall PEI. Beloved husband of Hilary (Mugford) for 56 years. Adored father of Kristine (Paul Mahoney), Geoffrey (Heather), Cory and Dane (Bethany). Loving grandfather of Braeden, Alexander and Makenzie Woodford. Great Grandfather of Millie and Pippa Woodford. Brother of Bert (Sharon), Marion Seaward (Bob), Lillian Lewis and Frankie Woodford. Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and by members of the Woodford family, friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Marie (Dalton) Woodford. George was born in Harbour Main, Conception Bay, Newfoundland in 1939. He was a proud Newfoundlander and always said there were only two kinds of people, those from Newfoundland and those who wish they were from there. George had a long and fulfilling career with the Federal Public Service and was proud to serve Canadians for over 37 years. Other than his family, his other true love was in the culinary arts. George loved food. He loved shopping for food, preparing meals and feeding all of his loved ones. George will forever be remembered for his saying “you will never be remembered for the time you had too much, but you will always be remembered for the time you did not have enough”. George leaves a huge void and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private family service will be held in the funeral home chapel at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry Food Bank or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com.
