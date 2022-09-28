George James Kelly passed away on September 9, 2022 at his summer home on Prince Edward Island, at the age of 84. George was born and raised in Blooming Point PEI, where he returned every year to the Island he loved. Following his graduation from St Dunstan’s University (UPEI), he pursued his career as a teacher in Quebec and the Northwest Territories, before finally settling in Guelph, Ontario in 1971. George was a passionate advocate of social justice and environmental issues throughout his life, including with Development and Peace and his support for organic farming during his retirement years. George is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years Geraldine, his sons Brian (Radhika Subramanyan), Michael (Marisa Mills) and grandchildren Liam, Shimmi, Rohin, Ethan and Maia. George is also survived by his siblings Maurice (Edna), Marguerite MacEachern, David (Shirley), Charlie (Alvina – deceased) and Virginia (Glendon Arsenault) and his sisters-in-law Marjorie (Ted) and Marion (Frank). He is pre-deceased by his parents, James and Grace and his brother Victor. George will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Belvedere Funeral Home in Charlottetown on Thursday, September 15 from 4-7pm and a funeral service at 11am on Friday, September 16 at the chapel at Belvedere Funeral Home. A celebration of life will also be arranged in Guelph, Ontario in the Fall. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating online to Development and Peace or the Island Nature Trust. You may view his service online at the following link https://youtu.be/SgBFFPLhRdU
Commented