It is with broken hearts the family of George Matthew Steele, announce his passing which occurred on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Born in Pictou, NS on November 13, 1942, he was the son of the late Bert and Pauline (O’Connell) Steele. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Herbie and Michael; brothers-in-law Junior MacDougall and Joey Topshee.
George worked in Sales for many years and was well known by many for his personality and jokes. He adored his family especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren playing sports. He will lovingly be remembered by all his family and friends.
He is survived by his partner and love of his life, Debbie Horne, children Michelle Coker (Anthony), Todd Steele (Kelly), Tracey Curley (Shawn) and Melissa Stevenson (Kyle); grandchildren Ashley, Lindsey, Nathan, Sarah, Nick, Connor, Hannah, Kennedy, Brodie, Shay and Cody; several great grandchildren, sisters Kathy Steele (Leigh Moase), Janice Cheverie (Carl), Christine Steele (Kevin Mountain) and Patsy MacDougall; extended Horne family; and nieces and nephews.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. In keeping with his wishes there will be no visitation. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. from Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in memory of George may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
