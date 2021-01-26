George Stanley Mason

April 11th, 1929 - January 24th, 2021
Stanley Mason passed peacefully from this life at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, January 24, 2021 in his 92nd year following a brief illness. The eldest of two sons born to William Russell and Mary Jane (Ford) Mason, Stanley was preceded in death by his sisters Eleanor, Pearl, Blanche, Phyllis, Leila and younger brother, Clarence. A lifelong resident of the Long Creek area, he will be remembered by all who were fortunate to know him as a man of infinite patience and kindness, always available with a helping hand to all, whether they were family, friends, neighbors, or the animals and nature he loved so much. For his daughters, Stanley’s legacy will forever be the tender and unconditional love he gave his late wife, Norma (nee Rowe), who predeceased him in 2002, for love was his talent and the gift he shared with all. While being comforted by warm memories of his gentle smile, quick wit, and timeless wisdom, his large extended family and close community of friends and neighbors mourn the passing of this truly great man. The family would especially like to extend our gratitude to the staff of Unit 8 at the QEH for their care of Stanley and his family in his final days. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) service will be held in the funeral home chapel. You may join us for the service by going to Stanley’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. In lieu of flowers we ask you honor Stanley’s memory with a donation the P.E.I Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
