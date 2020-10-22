April 30th, 1926 - October 18th, 2020
The death occurred peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, October 18, 2020 of Georgie Alberta Rodd (Ward), in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Rodd and dear mother of Connie O’Brien (Eoin), Mary Silvaggio (deceased), Janice Rodd (Robert Sterling) and Brian Rodd (Nancy). Nana and Grammie to Alexis, Keith, Chris, Woody, Lori, Alison, Katherine, Keara and great grandmother to 6 loving great-grandchildren. The sincere kindness of Andrews of Charlottetown will always be remembered as well as the care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in her final few weeks. Many thanks to all. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) service will be held in the funeral home chapel. A private interment will take place in Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
