Gerald Frederick Thomas Lenton

September 21st, 1949 - November 19th, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Gerald Frederick Thomas (Gerry) Lenton, announce his passing on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Charlottetown, PE. Gerry was born on September 21, 1949 in Melville, Saskatchewan. Growing up in a military family, he developed a love for travel and lived in many different places in Ontario and Germany. In his early years, he was a talented gymnast and was asked to train for the 1964 Olympics but later moved to Soest, Germany. Gerry had a long rewarding career as an elementary school teacher in Germany and Ontario. He was passionate about teaching and was well respected by students, parents, and faculty. During his lifetime, he made a lot of longtime friendships including most notably David LaHay, Lesley Classic, Joan Hendry, Ivana Colatriano, Jerilyn Doucette, Judy Schaber, Roberta Torlone, and the Gowling Girls of Ottawa. He retired in Ottawa, and then spent the last 18 years in Charlottetown, PEI. Gerry had a spirited personality, great sense of humor, and was very creative. He loved the arts such as dance and theatre, and decorating with his sister. He loved people and they were drawn to his laughter, stories, and magnetic personality. He is predeceased by his father Leslie Lenton, sister Darlene Hunter, and niece Carlie Currie. He is survived by his mother, Ethel Lenton (Donnelly), Brother-in-Law Hugh (Hubby) Hunter, nephew Collin Hunter (Jennifer), great-nieces Taylor Hunter (Hess), Mackenzie Currie, Emma Hunter, and Sophie Hunter, and great-nephew Joshua Currie. The family wishes to give special thanks to the residents of Renaissance Place in Charlottetown, Julie MacPhee from Home Care PEI, the staff at Dr. Mitton's office in Charlottetown, and the doctors and nurses of Unit 3 of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for taking great care of Gerry. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service will be held by request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
