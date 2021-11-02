December 19th, 1952 - October 25th, 2021
Gerard Francis Carpenter, 68, of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, died peacefully surrounded by his family at the Palliative Care Centre on Monday October 25, 2021. Born and raised in Montague, Gerard met his best friend and the love of his life at a wedding dance. A smart and intuitive man, he knew immediately that Jeannie (Walsh) was the woman for him. They married young and immediately set off on a romantic cross-Canada adventure. A little red mustang was their prized possession and they embraced the open road together. For 46 years, Gerard and Jeannie shared adventures of raising three children - Kelley (Ryan), Shawn (Amy), and David (Sasha), attending band concerts, hockey games, soccer games, and whatever other antics their family would create. Gerard’s beloved children were always his first priority and Sunday’s were reserved for quality time and dinner with the family. Well known as a prolific and expert napper, Gerard’s hobbies included puttering around the house, creating projects and chores for Jeannie, and cleaning and organizing his basement space. However, by far, his favorite activity was spending time with his family. He was always the happiest when surrounded by his grandchildren, Daniel, Julia, Greyson, Finn, and Maeve. Gerard was admired and loved by all who were fortunate enough to know him. Especially his friends, co-workers, and nieces and nephews (that are too many to count). He was known to all for his kindness, being helpful, and loving nature. He will be greatly missed by his three sisters Jennie (Thane), Alinda (Bobby), and June (Tim), and sister-in-law Janet. Gerard is predeceased by his brother Raymond and parents Lester and Alexia Carpenter. A special thank you to Gerard’s medical team: Dr Morin, Dr Lecours, Home Care Nurses, and the exceptional staff at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. A private (invitation only) wake will be held Thursday October 28 and family service will be held at the Belvedere Funeral Home Friday October 29, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made online to the Canadian Hemophilia Society - Prince Edward Island Chapter, in support of Gerard’s grandson Finn. Online condolences may be shared on Gerard’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
