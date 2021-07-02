Gerarda Marie MacDonald

May 6th, 1959 - June 27th, 2021
The death occurred peacefully at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Sunday, June 27, 2021, with her family by her side, of Gerarda MacDonald (Gallant), age 62 years. Beloved wife of Blair MacDonald for 41 years. Dear mother of Darcey (Ashley) and Brittany (Stephen). Loving grandmother of Braiden and Lily. Sister of Theresa, Elaine, Urban, Marge, John, and Ellen. Lovingly remembered by numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and by members of the MacDonald family. Predeceased by her parents Lorraine and Lynn (Perry) Gallant. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private family (invitation only) service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre or the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
