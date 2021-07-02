November 14th, 1924 - June 20th, 2021
It is with deep sadness that we the family of Gladys Clara MacFadyen (King) announce her passing on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at PEI Atlantic Baptist Home, age 96 years. We lost our best friend, protector, advisor, inspiration and pillar of our family. Gladys was born November 14, 1924 in Windsor, Newfoundland and was the eldest daughter of the late Herbert and Ethel (Newell) King. Loving and devoted wife of the late John MacFadyen. They married July 2, 1942 and were together for 61 years. She will be forever loved, cherished and remembered by her children John Jr. (Evelyn), Robert (Karen), Brenda, Stephen (deceased) (Sandy) and Starr (deceased) (Edward Saunders); grandchildren Stephen, Carolyn, David, Ann, Kendra, Robbie, Mark, Pamela, Shawn and Brett; great grandchildren Andrew (Saunders), Matthew (Stretch), Layne, Aiden, Ben, Matthew (MacFadyen) and Samantha; and great great grandchildren Lilly, Violet, Lincoln and Jack. Survived by sisters Elvie Burt (Finley), Betty Phillips (Cecil) and Mary Miner. Sister-in-law of June King and Bernie Nobes. Predeceased by siblings Stephen King, Hazel Nobes and Florence Doherty; sisters-in-law Verna Palmer, Elsie MacDonald, Clarisa Ward and Kathryn Henderson. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private funeral service will be held. To request an invitation to the funeral please call Kendra at 902-388-5521. You may join us virtually for the service by going to Glady’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com and clicking the livestream link. Interment in People’s Cemetery Charlottetown. If so desired, memorial donations may be made online to the Calvary Church. Online condolences may be shared on Glady’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
