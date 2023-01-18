Glendon (Glen) Gerald Arsenault

On January 4th, 2023, Glendon Gerald Arsenault (Glen) of Charlottetown, PEI, passed away peacefully at age 66 after a 4-year battle with lung cancer. Just as he dealt with all experiences in life, Glen managed his illness with strength, resilience, and stubbornness. In his final days, he was surrounded by his adoring family under the care of the amazing team at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre.
Glen is survived by his wife Virginia Kelly, his daughter Angela (Mark), and granddaughter Audrey, who loves her Poppy very much. Family was so important to Glen. He was grateful to be supported by his brothers Gary (Barb), Gordon (Dorothy) and sister Gail, his step-children (Mike, Andrew, James, and Jonathan Waugh), step-grandchildren (Emily, Caleb, Gabe, Brandon, and Lincoln Waugh), and many other extended family and special people in his life. Glen is predeceased by his parents Gerald and Geraldine Arsenault and his brother-in-law, Alan (Buzz).
Glen grew up in Saint John, New Brunswick and graduated from the Saint John Institute of Technology. He moved to PEI and spent many years volunteering with the Sherwood Fire Department. Glen was a long-standing employee of BioVectra Inc, where he loved his job and spoke fondly of the people he worked with. In his later years, against advice, he would drive to work directly from chemotherapy and radiation treatments. His work gave him purpose, he said.
Glen was a devoted father to his daughter Angela (“Pook”). He was a constant and reliable cheerleader throughout all her endeavors. Her heart is broken but their father-daughter bond is not.
Glen met his loving partner Virginia (“Ginny”) later in life and they built a home and took many memorable trips together. Virginia was Glen’s rock, standing strongly by his side as both wife and more recently caregiver, with a grace and kindness for which his family will be forever grateful.
Glen will be remembered as a dear husband, father, brother and friend. He was a kind and gentle soul who was loved by many.
Visitation will be held at Belvedere Funeral Home on January 9th from 4-7 pm with a funeral service in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, January 10th at 10:00am. You may view this service virtually via the following link https://youtu.be/8nUJtFd8HgE . Memorial donations can be mailed to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, 93 Murchinson Lane, Charlottetown, PE C1A 0G3.
