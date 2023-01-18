Glendon (Glen) Gerald Arsenault

January 17, 1956 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 66)

On January 4th, 2023, Glendon Gerald Arsenault (Glen) of Charlottetown, PEI, passed away peacefully at age 66 after a 4-year battle with lung cancer. Just as he dealt with all experiences in life, Glen managed his illness with strength, resilience, and stubbornness. In his final days, he was surrounded by his adoring family under the care of the amazing team at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre.