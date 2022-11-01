The death occurred peacefully of Gordon Arthur MacRae, aged 70 years, at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on October 18, 2022. Gordon grew up on the Fairvue Ayrshire Farm in Central Royalty, later known as Sherwood. He was a proud graduate of Acadia University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1975. Gordon worked with Northumberland/Bay Ferries for 41 years and retired in 2016 as Vice President of Corporate Services. He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne (McGinn); daughters: Jessica (Lorin) Robar and Emily (Mike) Robichaud; and son, Duncan (Emily Cadman); granddaughters: Addison and Isla Robar, Elouise Robichaud, and Charlotte MacRae. Also left to mourn are his sister, Barbara (David) Wood, Marshfield, his niece and nephews and his Aunt Helen MacRae and special cousins. Gordon was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Myrtie (MacMillan) MacRae.
Gordon was a faithful member of the Session of St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church since 1990 and served as the church treasurer for over 15 years. He was also on the Board of the Old Protestant Burying Ground in Charlottetown. Gordon was very committed to his family; his wife, children and granddaughters were the pride and joy of his life and his legacy will continue to live through them. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of the Prince County Hospital, the amazing Team at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, and our gratitude to Dr. Daniel Rayson, Oncologist, N.S. Cancer Treatment Centre.
Donations in Gordon’s memory may be made to the St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church Piano Fund or to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Donations to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre may be mailed to 93 Murchinson Lane, Charlottetown, PE C1A 0G3. Or, alternatively, donations in the form of cash or cheque may be dropped off at the funeral home office.
Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home until Saturday, October 22nd. The funeral will be held at St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church at 2:30 p.m. To view the funeral click on this link:https://youtu.be/kSjHhPWKLdU
