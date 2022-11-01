Gordon Arthur MacRae

September 15, 1952 ~ October 18, 2022 (age 70)

The death occurred peacefully of Gordon Arthur MacRae, aged 70 years, at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on October 18, 2022.  Gordon grew up on the Fairvue Ayrshire Farm in Central Royalty, later known as Sherwood.  He was a proud graduate of Acadia University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1975.  Gordon worked with Northumberland/Bay Ferries for 41 years and retired in 2016 as Vice President of Corporate Services.   He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne (McGinn); daughters: Jessica (Lorin) Robar and Emily (Mike) Robichaud; and son, Duncan (Emily Cadman); granddaughters:  Addison and Isla Robar, Elouise Robichaud, and Charlotte MacRae.  Also left to mourn are his sister, Barbara (David) Wood, Marshfield, his niece and nephews and his Aunt Helen MacRae and special cousins.  Gordon was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Myrtie (MacMillan) MacRae. 