It is with deeply saddened hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Gordon ‘Gordie’ Nelson Whitlock, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor and friend on September 24, 2022 at the age of 79. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Wanda Whitlock, children Vicki (John Palmer), Audra (James)Carrier, Jamie (Lesley), Julie (Eric Labor) and Jonathan (Jill), sister Darlene Johnston, and his grandchildren, Nyssa, Breeana, Sydney, Sully, Ashton, Cameron, Hayley, Caitlyn and Charlie. Predeceased by his parents George and Olia, sister Barb Squarebriggs, brothers-in-law John ‘Snags’ Squarebriggs Jr. and Peter Johnston. Gordie dedicated 33 years to education at Birchwood Intermediate as a math and science teacher as well as an administrator. He invested a lot of time in the coaching, development, and growth of sport programs locally and nationally, and impacted the lives of many young athletes pursuing their goals. http://www.peipucks.com/gordie.html. Gordie may be best recognized in the public eye as a coach and hockey enthusiast, but to those closest to him, he was best known as a dedicated family man. He was happiest when he was organizing games and sporting events for his children and grandchildren as he passed down his love of sports, his competitive nature and drive to win. Making memories together was the legacy he would want to leave behind. He had a love of the outdoors and never missed a chance to make his flower beds a colourful display of beauty each season. Coaches corner will never be the same without you. While the lights go down as you take your final lap around the rink, and the sounds of skate blades glistening on the ice surface, your biggest fans will never forget their first and only star of the game. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Gordie’s name to KidSport PEI. The family would also like to acknowledge the many health professionals for their care and kindness, managing various conditions in recent years.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, October 3 at 1:00pm. Visitation on Sunday, October 2 from 2-5pm. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
