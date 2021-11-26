October 9th, 1972 - November 15th, 2021
The death of Graham Douglas Kitson, age 49, occurred at home in Summerside, PEI on Monday, November 15th, 2021. Graham is survived by his loving partner Sarah Muir. He is the much loved son of Dorothy (MacEwen) Kitson and the late Douglas Kitson. He will be missed by Sarah’s father Peter Ketley. Graham is lovingly remembered by his aunts and uncles Doug MacEwen (Cindy), Kathy Jones (Chris), Katherine Filion (Bernard), Ted Kitson (Janie), David Kitson (Phyllis), and George Kitson (Kelva). Graham’s cousins Gordie, Hillary, Bailey, Wilma, Janet, Richard, Cathy, David, Joey, Buffy, Melissa, Megan, Josey, Grace, Gabrielle, Annie, Julien, Dylan, Connor, Logan and Liv will miss his love, support and love of life. Liv will miss her godfather greatly, but knows she now has a guardian angel. Graham was the grandson of the late William and Muriel Kitson, and the late Horace and Lola MacEwen. He was predeceased by his uncle William. Graham is resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Visitation is welcomed on Thursday, November 25th, 2021 from 2 – 4 pm. Proof of vaccinations and government issued ID are required to attend. A memorial is being planned for summer 2022. Memorial donations may be made online to Brain Injury Canada (braininjurycanada.ca) and to The Guild (theguildpei.com). Memories may be shared forever. LET LOVE HAVE THE LAST WORD
