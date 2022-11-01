Grant Laird

November 20, 1929 ~ October 20, 2022 (age 92)

It is with deep sadness that the Laird family announces the passing of Grant Willard Laird. He died peacefully on Thursday October 20th, 2022, in his 93rd year.  Grant was born on November 20th, 1929, to the late Irving and Sadie Laird of North Winsloe, PEI. Being the second of two children Eric (deceased), Grant dedicated himself to the hard work of running a family farm. In 1951, he married the love of his life, Norma Smith of Kingston, and they began their long and wonderful journey together on the Laird family farm that would see them through 71 years of marriage. After establishing a successful and thriving farm, in 1983 he built and moved to a new house in West Royalty where he continued to farm part-time for another few years with his eldest son, Leigh. Upon retiring from farming, Grant continued his role as a school bus driver before transitioning to driving a tour bus around the island during the summer season. In the early years of retirement, Grant enjoyed going to local garage sales where he would find antiques and local treasures worthy of repair and resale. As the years went on, Grant developed a love of sport and games and could be found with Norma lawn bowling in the summer, alley bowling, and playing crokinole in the winters. Curling was a particular passion which he enjoyed and excelled. Grant lived life to the fullest and was blessed to be able to drive his car to family events and the local Tim Hortons until he entered hospital shortly before his death. Most of all, Grant was committed to his faith in the Lord and could be found at weekly Grace Baptist Church services, prayer meetings and other church functions. His dedication to family and his faith were unshakable; always his top priority and an inspiration for all that knew him. 