Grant Laird

It is with deep sadness that the Laird family announces the passing of Grant Willard Laird. He died peacefully on Thursday October 20th, 2022, in his 93rd year. Grant was born on November 20th, 1929, to the late Irving and Sadie Laird of North Winsloe, PEI. Being the second of two children Eric (deceased), Grant dedicated himself to the hard work of running a family farm. In 1951, he married the love of his life, Norma Smith of Kingston, and they began their long and wonderful journey together on the Laird family farm that would see them through 71 years of marriage. After establishing a successful and thriving farm, in 1983 he built and moved to a new house in West Royalty where he continued to farm part-time for another few years with his eldest son, Leigh. Upon retiring from farming, Grant continued his role as a school bus driver before transitioning to driving a tour bus around the island during the summer season. In the early years of retirement, Grant enjoyed going to local garage sales where he would find antiques and local treasures worthy of repair and resale. As the years went on, Grant developed a love of sport and games and could be found with Norma lawn bowling in the summer, alley bowling, and playing crokinole in the winters. Curling was a particular passion which he enjoyed and excelled. Grant lived life to the fullest and was blessed to be able to drive his car to family events and the local Tim Hortons until he entered hospital shortly before his death. Most of all, Grant was committed to his faith in the Lord and could be found at weekly Grace Baptist Church services, prayer meetings and other church functions. His dedication to family and his faith were unshakable; always his top priority and an inspiration for all that knew him.
Grant is survived by five children and their spouses, Linda (Jim), Judy (Henk), Leigh (Anne), Dale (Cheryl, deceased), (Katherine) and Kent. Grant and Norma were delighted to see their family to grow to have 12 grandchildren: Amy, Andrew, Peter, Elsa, Isaiah, Noel, Joseph, Leanne, Grant, Andrea, Alyssa, and Jacob. Grant and Norma were further blessed to have 24 great-grandchildren, Larissa, Jocelyn, Makayla, Nathan, Emilia, Abigail, Jonathan, Sophie, Violet, Lydia, Evelyn, Claire, Thaddeus, Nadine, Mnason, Abigail, Sadie, Emma, Estella, Mildred, Maeve, Ezekiel, Emerald (deceased) and Wilson. Grant was looking forward to another four on the way.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Unit 8 of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital who cared for him during his last few days of life. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, October 23 from 4-7pm and the funeral service will be held Monday, October 24 at 2pm at Belvedere Funeral Home, 175 Belvedere Avenue, Charlottetown, PEI. Interment to follow will be at the Sherwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations in memory of Grant be made to Grace Christian School, Charlottetown, PEI, https://forms.gle/3NKTHK9fsBBTde7VA where many of his grand and great-grandchildren attended. Messages of condolence may be shared on Grant’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com.
