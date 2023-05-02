Guy MacDonald Jay

May 12, 1931 ~ April 16, 2023 (age 91)

The death occurred peacefully on April 16th, 2023 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a lengthy illness of Guy MacDonald Jay (known to all as Guy) in his 92nd year. He was born on May 12, 1931 to Wendel and Bertha Jay (deceased), also predeceased by his first wife Verna MacDonald Jay. Left to mourn; his wife Betty Jay. His siblings Elwood (Sally) Jay, Iva (Gordon-predeceased) Jay, and Keir (Joyce) Jay. His children Linda (Stephen) Pollock, Kevin (Earla) Jay, Gary (Natalie) Jay, and Sheila (Michael) Hyde. Stepchildren Beryl (Chris) Cudmore and Janice (Gary) Keough. Grandchildren Lisa (Charles), Matthew, Hannah René (Sean), Nathan, Donovan, Dawson, Devon (Jenn), and Chelsea (Jon). Great grandchildren Luke and Laurel. He was a kind, old soul, loved to chat and tell stories. He enjoyed being on the C.B. Radio and on his computer. He loved riding his motorcycle until he was in his seventies. He was a great painter and his apartment was full of his artwork. He enjoyed playing the mandolin and banjo. He loved old time country music.

