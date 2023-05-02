The death occurred peacefully on April 16th, 2023 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a lengthy illness of Guy MacDonald Jay (known to all as Guy) in his 92nd year. He was born on May 12, 1931 to Wendel and Bertha Jay (deceased), also predeceased by his first wife Verna MacDonald Jay. Left to mourn; his wife Betty Jay. His siblings Elwood (Sally) Jay, Iva (Gordon-predeceased) Jay, and Keir (Joyce) Jay. His children Linda (Stephen) Pollock, Kevin (Earla) Jay, Gary (Natalie) Jay, and Sheila (Michael) Hyde. Stepchildren Beryl (Chris) Cudmore and Janice (Gary) Keough. Grandchildren Lisa (Charles), Matthew, Hannah René (Sean), Nathan, Donovan, Dawson, Devon (Jenn), and Chelsea (Jon). Great grandchildren Luke and Laurel. He was a kind, old soul, loved to chat and tell stories. He enjoyed being on the C.B. Radio and on his computer. He loved riding his motorcycle until he was in his seventies. He was a great painter and his apartment was full of his artwork. He enjoyed playing the mandolin and banjo. He loved old time country music.
Guy was like a mighty oak-firm and strong, with beautiful markings in the grain of the cut wood. Even the oak reaches life’s end. He has gently fallen and moved on to be with those he loved who have passed.
Rest in peace, sweet man. We will miss you. Guy will be resting at Belvedere Funeral Home on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. with funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. at Belvedere Chapel. Masks are required. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (PEI). Committal at Mount Stewart People’s Cemetery following the service.
