September 8th, 1923 - June 9th, 2021
At Whisperwood Villa on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, of Gwendolyn Mary Sterling, Charlottetown, age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Dick Sterling. Dear mother of Connie White (John), Ed, Robert (Janice) and Kathy Daley (Paul). Loving Grandmother of Chad, Shannan (Adam), Lindsay, Jo-Ellen (Bob), Lisa (Randy) and Stephen (Jenny). Great Grandmother of Morgan, Keeghan, Sarah, Isabella, Davin, Emery, Colin, Maddie, Ben, Lexie, Callum, Thea, and Keith. Predeceased by her parents Walter and Ellen (Story) Scott, by her brothers Walter and Harold Scott, by her granddaughter Danielle, and great granddaughter Olivia. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (Invitation Only) visitation and funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be shared on Gwen’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented