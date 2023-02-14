Harold Garth Coffin

November 7, 1938 ~ January 30, 2023 (age 84)
COFFIN, Harold “Garth” (1938 - 2023)
Garth Coffin passed away peacefully on January 30, 2023, surrounded by family.
Garth was married for 59 years to his college sweetheart and loving wife Mary Catherine “Trinkie” (Hooker) and was a dedicated father and role model to Judy (Robert Hargrave), Brian (Barb Lapierre) and Trish (Dave Moran). He was always thrilled and proud to spend time with his grandchildren (and great-grandchildren): Ashley (Jake and Evan), Sarah (William and Skye), Phillip; Adam, Annie, Maggie; Wes, Kris and Kayla.
Garth (“A Boy from Cherry Hill”) was born at the family farm on November 7, 1938 to Harold and Alice (McAssey) Coffin. He was lovingly greeted on arrival by his two older sisters, the late Millie (late Don Campbell) and Dorothy (Gordon Burton) and was part of the welcoming party for his three younger siblings, Eleanor (late Roger Birt) and twins Edgar (Penny Miller) and late Edith (Ron Giggey). His family expanded even more when he married Trinkie, to include her parents, the late Alan and Willa Hooker, her late brother Lyndon, her late brother Brian, her sister Lannie (Dave Kee) and their families. Garth also enjoyed many adventures and celebrations with his fun-loving cousins; and his beloved nieces, nephews, and their families across the country were always glad to see (and tease) Uncle G.
Both in his professional and in his personal life, Garth deeply appreciated the support and camaraderie of his colleagues and friends. A man of many interests, Garth was an author, a photographer, a singer and music lover, a hockey goalie, a world traveler, and a keen amateur genealogist. He was also a strong leader and a firm believer in the value of education, the importance of agriculture and in community service. From a one-room schoolhouse to university classrooms and from local communities to international partnerships, these values were expressed throughout his career.
He lived life to the fullest and had no regrets at the end of the journey: “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
Visitation: Thursday, February 9th from 4pm to 7pm at Belvedere Funeral Home (175 Belvedere Ave., Charlottetown, PE C1A 2Y9)
Funeral (followed by reception): Friday, February 10th at 11 am at Park Royal United Church, (11 Christie Dr, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5W6). Service will also be livestreamed: https://www.youtube.com/@parkroyalunitedchurch9343/streams
Contributions may be made to Dr. Garth Coffin Scholarship Fund at Dalhousie Agricultural Campus: giving.dal.ca/garthcoffin or mail to PO Box 550, Truro NS B2N 5E3 (Attention: Advancement).
