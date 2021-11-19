May 31st, 1943 - November 8th, 2021
At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Monday, November 8, 2021 of Harold “Lloyd” Essery, Charlottetown, age 78 years. Beloved husband for 56 years of Amelia (Chaisson). Dear father of Shirley Boccia (John), David Essery (Jennifer), Donna Essery Weeks, Sheri Palmer (Charles). Loving grandfather of Courtney and Michael Boccia; Sarah Weeks; Sharlee and Chelsea Palmer. Step-grandfather of Nicholas and Samantha. Brother-in-law of Josephine Riengeuitte (Tim), Angela Arsenault (Andrew), Richard Chaisson, Malcolm Chaisson (Gayle) and Bea Chaisson. Predeceased by his granddaughter Grace Mary, parents David (Hooper) and Grace (MacIntyre) Essery, siblings Joyce, Florence, Brent, Shirley, George and Roy, brother-in-law Frank Chaisson and sister-in-law Phyllis Chaisson. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where visitation will be held Wednesday, November 10 from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. A private (invitation only) funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in People’s Cemetery, Charlottetown. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, 93 Murchison Lane, Charlottetown, PE C1A 0G3. Online condolences may be shared on Lloyd’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com Due to the current pandemic and public health restrictions, masks, social distancing, proof of vaccinations and government issued ID are required to attend a visitation.
Commented