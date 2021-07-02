Harold “Spike” Morrow

May 30th, 1927 - June 15th, 2021
With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Harold Duncan Morrow, which occurred peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 at the age of 94. Survived by his loving wife Norma Morrow (Yeo) of 70 years and children Carl, Dale (Margie), Blaine (Cathy), Brian (Ruth) and pre-deceased by infant son Robert. Harold, also known as Spike, was the proud grandfather of Chance MacIntyre (Emily), Kelsey (Melissa), Amanda (Josh Brenie), Harley, Megan Laird (Kenny), Michael (Jocelyn Bellefontaine), Bradley (Jessica), Allison Ellis (Mike), Amy (Nick Holmes), and 10 great grandchildren. Also, survived by his sister Edith Lucy, Claris Griffin and sisters-in-law Veda Bishop and Kaye Morrow and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Wallie and Cassie (Duncan) Morrow, brothers Johnny, Ivan, Leaman and sister Tina Ford (Bordon). Spike will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends young and old. Those who knew Spike adored him. His charming personality and outgoing character was truly one of a kind. Spike had lots of great memories and friends from his time farming, working at the sale barn along with running the Club 56 dances and Morrow Family Farm Cottages with his wife Norma. His memory and spirit will forever stay with us. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, Charlottetown. Due to current restrictions, funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared on Spike’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented