Harry Keir Simmonds

Harry Simmonds passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the age of 84. Harry leaves behind his devoted and beloved wife Audrey, loving daughters Jo-Anne Simmonds (Kenzie MacPherson) and Sandra Heilemann (Mike). He was a cherished grandfather to Owen and Katie. Predeceased by; parents Harry Sr. and Jessie Simmonds; brother Donnie Simmonds (Nan); and sister Dorothy/Muggie Price (Merton). Harry was one of the early proponents of modern golf development on the Island. His dedication and contribution to the game of golf spanned over 60 years as a player, teacher, and a builder of award winning golf courses such as Brudenell, Links at Crowbush Cove, Mill River, Dundarave and Fox Meadows. During his playing career he secured a total of 5 hole-in-ones and several championships on Island courses. Harry advised and mentored many in the golf industry and was one of the founders of Golf PEI. He was recognized for his outstanding contribution to golf which included; Golf PEI Award in 1983, Tourism Industry Association Award of PEI in 1987, Toby MacMillan Award in 2004, Evelyn MacLure Award in 2018. He belonged to many volunteer boards and organizations and most proud of co-authoring a book entitled A Treasure Called Belvedere for which he received a publishing award in 2000. Harry had been a permanent fixture at the Charlottetown Driving Park for 60 years owning many winners and enjoying the comradery of all his fellow horseman. He especially enjoyed his involvement in “Five Guys Horses and Lies” ownership group. Harry’s favorite place of all, was at his cottage on the Montague River. You would often find him after a game of golf, laying back in his chair, whistling a tune with his hands behind his head quietly watching his family grow, and friends come and go. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 1pm. Memorial donations may be made online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be shared on Harry’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com. Due to health issues, masks are preferred for this service. “A rising tide lifts all boats” – Harry Simmonds
Commented