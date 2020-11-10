April 17th, 1949 - November 8th, 2020
Hector Bayne MacDonald, 71 passed away November 8th at the Prince Edward Home, Valour Hall. Hector was born in Pictou, Nova Scotia, grew up in Parkdale, Prince Edward Island, moving back to Pictou at 16. His dream was to return to PEI and this became a reality when he was transferred here with the RCMP. Survived by his wife Eleanor (McMillan), son, Jonathan (Jillian MacLean), grandchildren Seth and Josie; daughter, Allison (Mark Munné) and grandson, Bodi; sister Margo (Steve Millikin, deceased), partner, Wendell Brown; brother Norman (Lynne Hyne) and their families. Hector was predeceased by his parents, Hector Emerson MacDonald and Jean Chambers Ferguson. Hector loved his family, travel, restoring cars and trucks and spending time with his family and friends at the cottage in West Covehead. A very special thank you to the staff at Valour Hall (Kitchen, RCWs,LPNs, RNs and his NP). Their care and compassion will be forever remembered by us. Cremation has taken place. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) service will be held. A private interment will take place in West Covehead Cemetery. A livestream of this service will be on Hector’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com on Monday, November 16th. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
