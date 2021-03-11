Helen MacCallum

January 28th, 1942 - March 6th, 2021
The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by family, at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Saturday, March 6, 2021 of Helen Ann MacCallum of Charlottetown, age 79 years. Cherished mother to Trent Jay (Cheryl), Bobbi-Jo Jay and Andy Jay (Kelly) and loving grandmother to Victoria, Nate, Lucas and Monica. Dear sister to Jack Pound (Ella), Murilla Horobin (Bob). Also survived by Mitchell Jay (Megan) and children Levi and Millie, and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband James “Mac”MacCallum, parents John David and Margaret “Dappa” Adele (McCallum) Pound, brother James Clifton “Cliff” Pound (Carol) and former husband (father of her children) Carson Jay. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to current restrictions, a viewing (by invitation only) will be held in the funeral home. Funeral mass and interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre and mailed to 93 Murchison Lane Charlottetown, PE C1A 0G3. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com Due to allergies, please refrain from wearing scents.
Commented