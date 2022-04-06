Helene Martino - Kulba

Peacefully at The Mount Continuing Care Community on Saturday, April 2, 2022 of Helene Kulba (nee Martino), age 87 years with her loving daughters by her side. Beloved wife of the late Peter Kulba. Dear mother of Linda (Michel) Filiatrault, Gloria (Bruce) Lyng and the late Danny Kulba (Debbie). Much loved Bobbi to Melissa (Steven) Chin, Kimberly (Jason) Simac, Laura (Manny) Pelletier, Christopher, Katrina, Craig, Keenan, and great grandson Leo. Predeceased by her parents, Raoul Martino and Ada (Mattioli), sister Ginette and brother Jackie. Survived by brother Robert and sisters-in-law Gin and Denise. Helene will be remembered for her love of dogs (especially dachshunds), jewelry, painting and crafting, family meals and the many winters spent in Florida. A special thanks to the staff and administration of The Mount for the excellent care that Helene received throughout her stay at this exceptional facility. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A funeral service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial in the St. Martin of Tours and St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Cumberland. If so desired, memorial donations may be made on-line to the Alzheimer Society of PEI. Online condolences may be shared on Helene’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
