It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Henderikus Stutvoet, 77 years old, of Cornwall, PEI. Henderikus passed on November 17, 2022, peacefully with his family by his side at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Henderikus is survived by his loving wife Grietje (Kuipers) Stutvoet of 54 years, dear father of Antoinette (Michael) and Arjan (Laura) and grandchildren Kaleb, Jaylene, Cody, Justin, Ethan, Patch and John. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jan Stutvoet and Antje de Roo of The Netherlands. He will be missed by his sister Harmke Middelkamp and brother Hendrik Stutvoet.
Born in the Netherlands, Henderikus grew up on the family farm which he later took over. In 1963 he married his love, Grietje and they had two beautiful children. In 1982 they left the Netherlands with the intent to go into potato farming in Manitoba. Within a short while they realized that Manitoba was not for them and decided to take a vacation to Prince Edward Island which they had heard so much about and instantly fell in love with PEI. They were still undecided about going into potato farming but wanted to stay on the Island, they began to explore several options in the tourist industry and ended up buying the Cadillac Inn which they renamed to the Dutch Inn and ran for 30 years. Henderikus enjoyed the outdoors whether it was on his trike or boating with his friends. In the winter he was an avid snowmobiler and a member of the Springside Snowmobile club. Once they retired Henderikus loved to travel with Grietje. While Henderikus may be gone, he will not soon be forgotten.
A special thank you to all the staff of Unit 3 at the QEH who took such special care of Henderikus.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where visitation will take place on Sunday, November 20 from 2-5pm. The funeral will be held on Monday, November 21 at the West River United Church at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to the Parkinson Canada.
