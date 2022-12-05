Henderikus Stutvoet

March 5, 1945 ~ November 17, 2022 (age 77)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Henderikus Stutvoet, 77 years old, of Cornwall, PEI. Henderikus passed on November 17, 2022, peacefully with his family by his side at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Henderikus is survived by his loving wife Grietje (Kuipers) Stutvoet of 54 years, dear father of Antoinette (Michael) and Arjan (Laura) and grandchildren Kaleb, Jaylene, Cody, Justin, Ethan, Patch and John. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jan Stutvoet and Antje de Roo of The Netherlands. He will be missed by his sister Harmke Middelkamp and brother Hendrik Stutvoet.