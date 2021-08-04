Hollis Corney

July 19th, 1933 - July 28th, 2021
At Beach Grove Home on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, of Hollis Barrett Corney, Charlottetown, age 88 years. Beloved partner of Hazel MacMillan. Dear father of Delmar, Athol, and JR (John) Corney. Survived by his twin brother Vernon (Geraldine) and brothers Walter (May), Norris (Marlene). Predeceased by his parents Ernest and Ada (Cann) Corney, brothers Orvin, Leon, George, Hessell, and an infant brother. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (Invitation Only) service will be held with Interment to follow at Appin Road Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to Appin Road Cemetery Fund c/o Jane Duncan 922 Appin Rd, Bonshaw RR1 PE C0A 1C0. Online condolences may be shared on Hollis’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
