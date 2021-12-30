Hugh Rankin

August 31st, 1930 - December 19th, 2021
Hugh, known as “Rankie”, was born on August 31, 1930, in Arcadia, Nova Scotia, to Robert and Shirley Rankin. His youth was spent watching World War II unfold, attending the one room elementary school in Arcadia and then moving on to Yarmouth High School. Shortly after graduation from high school he decided to apply for entry to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. At about age 19, and upon acceptance to the “forces”, he began his 4 to 5 day train trip to the RCMP training depot in Regina, in the far outreaches of Western Canada. Remember, it was the mid 1940s! After successfully graduating from training and a short stint with the RCMP Musical Ride, he was posted to Newfoundland (B division). While there are many stories on how he met his bride, it is rumored that one sprightly, dark haired lady of Corner Brook, Nfld., spotted Hugh shortly after his arrival to Newfoundland and vowed that Hugh would be her future husband. One cannot comment on the on the veracity of these rumors but on September 25, 1957, he married that one and same dark haired lady, Joan Bernice Andrews. They raised three sons, Boyd, Robert and Samuel, and a daughter, Susan. Hugh had a 25 year career with the RCMP - the bulk of it carried out with his family in tow - throughout Newfoundland in Port Aux Basques, Corner Brook (several times), Lewisporte and Grand Falls. His last RCMP posting was in Charlottetown, P.E.I., in 1972. After retiring from the RCMP, he spent an additional 10 years working for the Department of Agriculture in Charlottetown. Despite his career travels and moves, or perhaps because of them, Hugh and Joan made a plethora of friendships and acquaintances that lasted throughout their lives. He was a loyal, patient friend and he could never resist having a good gab session whether at the office, whilst playing “Auction” with his wife and partner, Joan, (using Newfoundland rules of course) or simply down on the local wharf checking out the daily fish catch. He was a man of curiosity and was rarely seen without a book in hand – particularly if it was related to the sea or was historical nonfiction. Hugh was a devoted family man and many happy days were spent camping, snowmobiling, turning homemade ice-cream, making pull candy, building backyard skating rinks and reading. Over the years, NASCAR (or anything automobile related), fishing, playing cards, reading, maps, global radio stations, etc. were all fascinations at one time or another. In retirement, Hugh grew to love gardening. Roses were his passion and he spent many happy hours tending them. Dandelions were definitely NOT his passion and he was frequently seen with a decades-old penknife and gumboots trying to uproot every dandelion that approached his lawn (or any lawn!). Winter hours were spent snow-blowing his driveway and that of his neighbours. With Joan and friends in tow, Hugh was a weekly, if not daily, fixture in some of Charlottetown’s restaurants. Hugh was preceded in death by his wife Joan and his parents, Robert and Shirley. He is survived by his sister, Eleanor Cleveland of Halifax, his four children; Boyd Andrews (Nancy) of Red Deer, Alberta, Susan Roberta of Summerside, Robert Hugh (Laurie Anne) of Dartmouth, and Samuel John (Robin) of Summerside, as well as granddaughters Grace and Madeline of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to the risks surrounding the current pandemic, Hugh will be laid to rest on Thursday, December 30, 2021, in a private family ceremony at Belvedere Funeral Home. You may join us for the service by going to https://youtu.be/sAZwV1I80Us . In lieu of flowers, donations would be graciously accepted online by the Alzheimer Society of Canada at www.Alzheimer.ca. “Dad, we know you are back in Mom’s loving arms. We miss you and love you.”
