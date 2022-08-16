Peacefully at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Sunday, August 7, 2022 of Reverend Ian Cameron Glass, of Charlottetown, age 83 years. Beloved husband of Janet (Boniface). Loving father of Linda Gallant (Wayne), Nancy McDonald (Andrew), and Suzanne Walker (Ian). Also remembered by grandchildren Christopher Gallant (Brianna Rogerson), Emma Boudreau (John Luke), Justin McDonald (Michelle Ramsay), Melissa McDonald (Zach Geldert), Colin McDonald (Cassidy Turner), Nicholas Walker (Kalli Hunter), Jordan Walker (Maci Ross), Catherine Walker, and special great-grandson Grayson Gallant. Brother of Robert Glass (Ann), sisters Christine McCandlish (Gary), Sheena Lund (David), sister-in-law Shirley Nelson (Doug) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John and Roberta Glass. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. The funeral will be held on August 11th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in the Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial donations may be made online to the QEH Cancer Treatment Centre, St. James Presbyterian Church (cheques may be mailed to 35 Fitzroy St, Charlottetown, PE C1A 1R2) or the Provincial Palliative Care Centre (cheques may be mailed to 93 Murchison Lane, Charlottetown, PE C1A 0G3)
