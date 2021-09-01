August 27th, 1944 - August 27th, 2021
It is with great sadness that the family of Ida Migchels announce her peaceful passing on her 77th birthday, August 27, 2021, at her home at Andrew’s of Stratford, PEI. She was born on August 27, 1944 in Gasselte, the Netherlands to the late Dirk Johann and Anna Christina Gerritsen. Ida fell in love with Prince Edward Island the minute she set foot on it in 1987 and spent her happiest years there. After farming in Salisbury, NB, retiring in Sussex, NB, she was happy to return to her beloved PEI in 2000. Ida leaves behind her children, Dirk Migchels (Keely) of Calgary, AB, and Anna Migchels (Martin Boulerice) of Fredericton, NB; grandchildren, Emily, Wyatt, Elizabeth, and Sydney Migchels; Misha, Mélanie and Marie Boulerice; her siblings, nieces and nephews in the Netherlands and New Zealand as well as many friends that surrounded her with warmth and kindness. In addition to her first love, Harm Migchels, Ida was predeceased by her son, Geert, and her brother Jan. Ida had a passion for listening to music, visual art, and creativity. She was adventurous and had spontaneity like no other. As per Ida’s wishes, there will be no visitations or funeral arrangement. There will be an interment at a later date at the Sherwood Cemetery, PEI where she will be placed in her final resting place with her son.
