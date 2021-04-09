Ina Christie

October 11th, 1929 - April 1st, 2021
Ina W. Christie passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown on Thursday, April 1, 2021, after a short illness. Ina was born in Ayrshire, Scotland, the only daughter of William and Elizabeth (Craig) McKinnon. Ina immigrated to Canada in 1957 and came to Guelph, Ontario, where her mother had cousins. Ina was employed at the Ontario Veterinary College, now a part of the University of Guelph. Mutual friends introduced Ina to Bert Christie and in 1960 they were married and had a delayed honeymoon in Scotland in 1961. Ina and Bert lived in Guelph, Ontario, and then in Fergus, Ontario, a small town near Guelph. In 1989, they moved to PEI. Ina loved PEI, loved Stratford, and loved her home overlooking Hillsborough Bay. Ina and Bert visited almost every part of PEI, from East Point to North Cape. Ina enjoyed singing with the Confederation Choir for many years; took many courses offered by Senior’s College, especially the music courses offered at the home of Bill and Helen Bartlett; and opera with the Dewars in Montague. Ina’s friends in the book club were special. Ina is survived by her husband, of 60 years, Bert; her son Colin (Carolyn) of Riverview, NB; her son Glenn of Stratford, PEI and her daughter, Shona (Dave) Wagner of Edmonton, Alta. Four grandchildren, Alexandra (Todd) Granley-Price, Edmonton; Branwen Price, Elkford, BC, and Arran Christie and Bowen Christie of Riverview, NB, also one great granddaughter, Kathryn Granley-Price, of Edmonton. Ina was predeceased by her parents, and her two brothers: Alexander, Fergus, Ontario and Robert, Ayrshire, Scotland. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid -19, there will be no visitation and no funeral service. Memorial donations may be made online to the Confederation Centre of The Arts. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
