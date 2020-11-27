Irene O'Brien

March 6th, 1932 - November 26th, 2020
On November 26, 2020, in her 89th year, Irene (O’Riordan) O’Brien died peacefully, surrounded by family, and in the care of staff at Beach Grove Home. Beloved mother and mother-in-law to Trina (Mark Leggott), Pownal; John (Tanya), Charlottetown; Peter (Lise), Eagle Bay, B.C.; Caroline, Toronto; Miriam (Paul Sedge), Ottawa; Kim Miller, Toronto; fond Nanna to Jennifer (Mike), Kelly, Maia, Conor (Ashley), Alex (Dom), Ceilidh, Katie (Logan), Clare, Hannah, Alex and Jonah; and 6 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Mary Mould (England); sisters- and brothers in-law Maureen O’Riordan, Kathleen O’Riordan, Ann O’Brien, Margaret O’Brien, and Frank Devins, all in Ireland. She is fondly remembered by a large extended family network across four countries/two continents. Predeceased by her parents, William and Catherine; beloved husband Eddie; youngest son Edward; brothers Tom and Ted as well as Eddie’s siblings Maureen, Neil, Joan, Brendan and Agnes. Born in Castleisland, Co. Kerry, Ireland, Mum spent most of her life in Canada though her heart was often “home”. She and Dad spent several of their early years in England and in Canada before settling permanently in Canada in 1973 with six children in tow. Whether it was to pile the kids in the car for a day trip or move to another country, Mum was always up for the adventure of travel, and a picnic in the car. She was a skilled needle woman, invariably with a sweater on the go or a garment to be sewn, skills she happily shared with her daughters. She delighted in fine wools and fabrics and sharing them with others. Despite the slow onset of dementia Mum knew her family to the end. In recent months she enjoyed regular video calls and family photos in lieu of in-person visits. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home until Friday. Due to current restrictions, there will be no visitation and a private funeral service will be held from St. Bonaventure’s Church in Tracadie. A private remembrance will be held in the future when safe gatherings are once again possible. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at the Beach Grove Home, Harbour, in Charlottetown, and Andrews Charlottetown. We are grateful for the many caring and attentive professionals who cared for Mum over the past 7 years. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
