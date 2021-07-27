January 1st, 1933 - July 19th, 2021
At the PEI Atlantic Baptist Home on Monday, July 19, 2021 of Iris MacRae (Brennan), Charlottetown, age 88 years. Dear mother of Darren and Ian (Lisa). Loving grandmother of Kaylie “Salem” and Erin MacRae. Survived by sisters Frances Dorsey and Marion Leonard. Predeceased by her husband Gerald MacRae, daughter Sheila, parents Martin and Corletta, brother Ernest and sister Pauline Donovan. She was born January 1, 1933 in Kinkora, PEI, attending school there and later at Prince of Wales College. She married Jerry on August 17, 1959. Iris and Jerry moved to Stoney Creek, Ont. in 1960 where she was a homemaker, returning to work after Sheila’s death in 1974, becoming a Health Records Administrator at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby, Ont. After retirement she and Jerry returned home to the Island in 1996. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation will be held. A private funeral mass will be held at the Church of The Most Holy Redeemer. Interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to Make-A-Wish in honour of Sheila. Online condolences may be shared on Iris’ memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
