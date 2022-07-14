Irma Margaret McQuillan

Peacefully at Beach Grove (formerly Covehead) on July 10, 2022 at age 81. Loving wife of Leonard and mother of Myrna (Jeff) LeClair, Patricia (Mike) Daly, Edward (Sandra) McQuillan, Peter McQuillan, Micheal (Marni) McQuillan, Robert (Shannon) McQuillan, Darcy (Sherry) McQuillan, Angela (Todd) Gallant, Cheryl (Boris) Samu, and Richard (Justine) McQuillan. Sister to Sue, Gerard, Noel, Ron, Vera, Roy, Eddie, Pat, and Glen. Devoted sister- in- law to Leonard’s brothers and sisters, and aunt, grandmother and great grandmother to many wonderful extended family members. Predeceased by her parents Charlie and Mildred Aylward, Sr. Myrna Aylward (Twin), in- laws Joe and Gertie McQuillan, grandchild Merrick McQuillan, sisters- in-law Angie, Jane, and Marion Aylward, brothers- in- law Carl Bertram, Kenny McCormack, Frankie McQuillan, and Ralph Watts, as well as daughter-in-law Carol McQuillan. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Sunday, July 17th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, July 18th at 11am at St Eugene’s Church in Covehead. Private family reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made online in Irma’s memory to the Meadow Unit at Beach Grove Home. Online condolences may be shared on Irma’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com.
