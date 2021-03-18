March 21st, 1952 - March 15th, 2021
Ivan Hughes passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, March 15, 2021, of Harrington, age 68 years. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Bernard). Dear father of Brenda (Pat), Dwayne (Evie), chosen father of Deryl and Bev Matheson. Brother of Arthur, Ginnie (Charles), Joan (Bruce), Donald (Carolyn) and Donna (Roger). Brother-in-law of Dorothy. Also missed by special girls Jordyn and Autumn who always put a smile on his face and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Hilson and Vernita, brother John, nephew Shawn and parents-in-law Vernon and Mildred Bernard and sister-in-law Cindy. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada or PEI Lung Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented