November 10th, 1936 - March 12th, 2021
At the Atlantic Baptist Home on Friday, March 12, 2021 of Ivan Joseph Bulger, Charlottetown, age 84. Dear father of Tony (Kimberly), Deborah (Lloyd), Gary (Lisa), Richie (Audra), Michelle (Steven) and Robert (Betsy). Loving grandfather of Ryan, Tayler, Bobby, Chelsea, Coady, Keeghan, Chance, Jaden, Samantha, Dawson, Madi, and great grandfather of Aslan. Survived by Frances, mother of their children, and brothers and sisters Roger (Norma deceased) Laura Martyniuk (Tony deceased), Richard (Patsy), Norma (Patrick Woo), Reby MacDougald (Lorne), Karen Kelly (Lloyd), Hazel St. Amand and Peter (Darlene). A special mention is made to Edith Creighan. Predeceased by parents Joseph and Helen (Moran) Bulger, and sisters Joyce Lord and Inez. The Bulger family would like to express a very special thank you to the caring staff and management at the Atlantic Baptist Home. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) visitation will be held. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X Church. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of PEI. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
