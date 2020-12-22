Ivan Millar Clow

February 1st, 1947 - December 19th, 2020

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden death at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, December 19,2020 of Ivan Clow of Meadowbank. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Georgina (Hughes) Clow, two daughters; Shannon Fleming (Michael), Dr. Erin Clow (John Rutherford) and grandchildren, Molly, Jane, Isla and Evan. Respecting his personal wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. In his memory, donations can be made on-line to the PEI Humane Society or the QEH Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com