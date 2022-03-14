J. "Allison" Lewis

Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the age of 63, of John Allison Lewis with his family by his side after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Eldest son of Laken and Jean (MacLennan) Lewis. Loving Dad to Natasha Deveaux (Adam), Nicola Lewis Kemp (Johnathan), Sean Lewis and Katrina Lewis. Proud Grandfather of Alena, Claudia and Alice Deveaux, Lexi Hooley, and Laken Kemp. Brother to Darlene Buchanan (Ronnie), Darryl Lewis (Natalie), and Tracey King (Troy). Numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Predeceased by his grandparents Harry and Florence Lewis and John and Mae MacLennan, and special friend to Diane Arsenault. Survived by the mothers of his children Velma Pinsonneault (Gary) and Joanne Rossiter Lewis. Allison was born and raised in York and became a mechanic gaining experience at several shops, then owned his own mechanic shop where he worked until his passing. Allison lived life to the fullest. He loved meeting new people, arts, skydiving, was an avid reader, loved music and wrote short stories and poetry. He had an amazing sense of humour and dealt with his diagnosis with grace and humor. Funeral services will be by invitation only at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation due to Covid restrictions. Memorial donations may be made on-line to the Canadian Diabetes Association and /or the Canadian Cancer Society. On-line condolences may be shared on Allison’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com You may participate in the service via this link: https://youtu.be/YfF78PNBPGs
Commented