Surrounded by his family, J. Allister Cummings joined his beloved wife Marlene in their eternal home when he passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Allister was the dedicated husband and best friend of Marlene for 58 years. He will always be loved and remembered by son, John (Glenda); adored grandchildren, Katherine and Luke; special friend, McKayla; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Marlene (MacLean); parents, Daniel and Margaret; sister, Bessie (Lloyd) MacKinnon; brother, Roddie (Avis) Cummings; and sister and brother-in-law, Betty-Ann and Ron Pearson.
Sharing Grampie’s toast with orange marmalade, laughing with him over a silly anecdote, and always getting a huge ‘bearhug’ before ending a visit will be fondly recalled by his grandchildren.
Special thanks are extended to the exceptional nurses and staff of the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, Whisperwood Villa and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
A funeral service will take place Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 at the Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel at 11am. You may participate virtually during this service via the following link https://youtube.com/live/QOl_AdrEzQU. Interment to follow at Hartsville Cemetery, Hartsville. Donations in Allister’s memory can be made online to Brookfield Presbyterian Church, mailed to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre (93 Murchinson Lane, Charlottetown, PE C1A 0G3), or online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation.
