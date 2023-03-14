J. Allister Cummings

June 15, 1931 ~ February 24, 2023 (age 91)

Surrounded by his family, J. Allister Cummings joined his beloved wife Marlene in their eternal home when he passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre.  Allister was the dedicated husband and best friend of Marlene for 58 years. He will always be loved and remembered by son, John (Glenda); adored grandchildren, Katherine and Luke; special friend, McKayla; and numerous nieces and nephews.  Predeceased by his wife Marlene (MacLean); parents, Daniel and Margaret; sister, Bessie (Lloyd) MacKinnon; brother, Roddie (Avis) Cummings; and sister and brother-in-law, Betty-Ann and Ron Pearson.

