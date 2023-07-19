J. Desmond MacNeill, age 91, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Catherine MacNeill (Campbell), 5 children, Steve (Diane), Don (Ayoka), Brian (Valerie), Judy (Angie), and Joanne (Tom), as well as siblings Claire (Al Harris) Struble, Edie (David) Curley and Cathy MacNeill, sister-in-law Alyson McNeill and 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and another on the way. He is predeceased by his parents Leonard and Marie (Gallant) MacNeill and by siblings Ronald (Noreen), Lorraine (Al) Landry, and Justin McNeill. Des was born at home in Miscouche, PEI. After finishing high school at The Miscouche Convent, he completed a Bachelor of Science at St. Dunstan's University (now UPEI) in 1953 followed by a second degree in Geology from St. FX University. Des was employed by Molybdenite Corporation of Canada for 8 years in Val-d’Or, Quebec followed by Falconbridge Ltd for 22 years in Noranda, Quebec. Des and Catherine retired back to PEI in 1987. Des enjoyed hobbies such as auto mechanics and autobody repair. He was an avid Toronto Blue Jays fan. He also spent many hours curling at the Noranda Curling Club and in retirement years, was a long-term member at the Charlottetown Duplicate Bridge Club. He also volunteered as a hockey coach, umpire, and delivered meals for 25 years with Meals On Wheels in Charlottetown. He often prided himself on the fastest driving time on annual trips from Noranda to Miscouche, much to the chagrin of his children who weren't allowed any rest stops...even when nature called! Des led a very full life and will be sadly missed by all.
