J Merrill Cronin

April 18th, 1945 - September 9th, 2021
The death occurred at the Halifax Infirmary on the 9th of September, 2021 of James “Merrill” Cronin of Charlottetown age 76. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Murphy), dear father of Shawn, Shannon (Troy) Burke, Heather (Robbie) Gauthier, special Bampy to Maddy Cronin, Bailey and Rhyan Burke, and Kacey Gauthier. Brother of Maureen MacLean, Earl Cronin, Linda Sigsworth and Sheila (Art) Furness. Brother-in-law of Joe Murphy (Gerry), Leonard (Liz) Murphy, and Irene Murphy. Also survived by Sharon (mother of Maddy) and many nieces and nephews who held special places in his heart. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Mary Cronin, parents-in-law John and Josie Murhpy, in-laws Mike MacLean, Linda Cronin, Wayne Sigsworth, Bernie Murphy, and Urban Murphy. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. You may join us for the service by going to Merrill’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. A private interment will take place in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be shared on Merrill’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
