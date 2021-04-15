January 24th, 1930 - April 10th, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, April 10, 2021 of Jagica Radanovich, York, age 91 years. Predeceased by her husband Stojan Radanovich. Dear mother of Milan (Sandra), Slavica “Samanatha” Lutwick (Philip), Dragoljub “Dado” (Dominique) and Peter. Lovingly remembered by her numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her siblings Ivka, Zdenka, Ana, Vilko, Slavko and Stjepan “Pepo”. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family (invitation only) service will be held. For those who can’t attend the service, it will be Live Streamed at 11:00 AM April 21st at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDFzXrCQaxe7cj-XFaYSPIQ/live . Memorial donations may be made online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or to St. Peter’s Cathedral General Fund. Condolences may be shared on Agatha’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented