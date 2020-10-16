March 25th, 1945 - October 15th, 2020
At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Thursday, October 15, 2020 of James Gary “Homer” Sampson, Charlottetown, age 75 years. Beloved husband of Barb (Lund). Loving father of Patti (Frankie), Jeff (Renee) and Andy. Grandfather of Felicity and Gavin Sampson and Cameron Collicutt. Brother of Lou (Shirley, deceased), Jane MacCormac (Bruce, deceased), Joe (Lane), Sheila Stapleton (Steve) and Danny. Brother-in-law of Edith Lund, Paula Harding (Clair), Allen (Sheila), Margie Peterson (Bob), Susan Lund, Donnie (Marilyn), Gordie (Anne), William (deceased), Kevin (Karen), Cathy Buell (Doug), Arthur Mahar (Heather, deceased) and Patricia Meads (Jerry). Also survived by Aunt Leona Middleton and Uncles Reverend Gregory Sampson and Louis Marchand. Predeceased by his parents Louis and Maude (Marchand) Sampson, mother and father-in-law Edward and Lena (Carr) Lund. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (Invitation only) visitation will be held. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X Church. Memorial donations may be made by cheque and mailed to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre or made online to St. Vincent de Paul Society - St. Pius X Church. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
