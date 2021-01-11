April 29th, 1947 - January 5th, 2021
Surrounded by loving family at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 of James “Gary” Jones, Charlottetown, age 73 years. Beloved husband of Dianne (Berry). Loving father of David (Karyn), Kristen and Jennifer (Matt). Grandfather of Cody, Sam, Craig, Cameron, Brittany (Reece), Kassandra (Jeremey), Korrina (Bloyce) and Paislee. Great grandfather of Sophie and Killian. Brother of Sheila Saunders (Dr. George), Louis (Christine, deceased), Roger (Cathy, deceased), Stella Doyle (Pius), Brent, Blair (Annette), Bruce (Linda) and Renita Gallant (Mike). Predeceased by his parents Louis and Rita (Foley) Jones and sister Bridget Milligan (Gerald). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) funeral service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the PEI Lung Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” The family would like to thank all first responders and QEH staff in the Emergency and ICU for their care and compassion. A special thank you to our cherished friend Steve.
Commented