James Leslie (Jim) Weavers

September 26th, 1944 - August 6th, 2021
After a long and hard fought battle with cancer, Jim passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, Charlottetown, aged 76. Husband of Peggy (nee MacDonald) of Charlottetown. Loving father of Mark (Marie) of Fort McMurray, Darcy (Deanne) of Fort McMurray and Beth Ann (Andre) of Charlottetown. Doting Grampie to Lochlan, Abigail, Declan and Caleb of Charlottetown and Norah of Fort McMurray. He is survived by his brother Ross (Gaylene), Bill Weavers, deceased (Sally) and sisters Heather Bryenton (Jim), Karen Weavers (Jeff), his aunt Flora of Toronto and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. He will also be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law Carl MacDonald (Donna), Tommy MacDonald, deceased (Jerryldine), Judy Butte (Keith, deceased), Eddie MacDonald (Susan), Janet O’Connor (Mike), Dessie MacDonald (deceased) and Stella Leslie (Paul). He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Margaret (Martin), brothers Doug and Bill Weavers. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation will be held. A private (invitation only) funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church. To join us for the service click on the following link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9v31Fquzy14 . Interment in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery, Little Pond. Memorial donations may be made directly by cheque to the St. Francis de Sales Cemetery Fund – 1143 Rte 310, Souris, PE, C0A 2B0 or to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre – 93 Murchison Lane, Charlottetown, PE, C1A 0G3. Online condolences may be shared on Jim’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented