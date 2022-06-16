James Richard (Dick) Clarkin, age 96, passed away peacefully at the Garden Home in Charlottetown, PEI surrounded by his family, as he journeyed to his loving God. He was the beloved husband of Pauline (Arsenault) from Mayfield for 69 years, and the son of the late Patrick and Adelia (Cahill) Clarkin. Dick was the eldest of a family of ten children. Dick is survived by his wife, Pauline, his children: Donna (Larry Siedentop), Gail (Billy Curley), Paulette (Hubert VanHul), Cathy (Gary Carragher), and Marcella (Dwight Thompson); siblings Leo (Diana) Clarkin, Srs. Esther & Marie Clarkin, CND, Florence (Gerard Burge) and Damien Clarkin; daughters-in-law Anne Marie (Colin Deacon) and Cherie Clarkin; grandchildren Emmylou, Jessie, Lucien, John, Stephanie, Emily, Hannah and Grace; and great-grandchildren Brylee, Elizabeth, Ellie Mae, Jake and Albert. He also leaves to mourn many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his three sons, Terry, Dean and Glenn; as well as his siblings, Irene Hayden, Patricia Stordy, Wilfred (Mary) Clarkin, and Verna Hoofard. Dick was a farmer and carpenter during his lifetime. He had a great work ethic and provided a comfortable living for his family. He loved the land and worked hard to care for it, and as a result, it returned his favor with great crops. His day was long but he was given strength to do both. Dick and Pauline travelled quite a bit, but always enjoyed getting back home to the farm. Dick was a very humble man. He enjoyed home life, loved his children and wanted the best for them. He appreciated the simple things in life: reading, the Guardian, country music, the heat of the kitchen stove, his rocking chair with little ones around him, and as he always said, “a good bite to eat”. Dick had deep faith and trusted in God even when life seemed bleak. He passed on to his family love, respect for others, good morals and values. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for a private family visitation. A private family funeral service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to St. Anne’s Parish Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be shared on Dick’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com.
