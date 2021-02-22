April 8th, 1946 - February 19th, 2021
The passing occurred peacefully at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, PEI, on Friday, February 19, 2021, of James Wayne Darte, age 74 years. Loving partner of Anne Marie Ellis and friend to her sons, Derek, Daryl, Gregory and Jason. Grampie Wayne to Jack, Joel, Olin and Ethan Ellis. Beloved brother of Gloria McKinnon and John (Kathy) Darte. Predeceased by his parents, James and Helen (MacGregor) Darte and his brother Kimball and brother-in-law Michael J. McKinnon. Wayne will be sadly missed by his Fur Baby, Blake, nieces and nephew and many cousins on PEI and out-of-province. He will be sorely missed by his many friends, especially his man cave friends. He lived for several years in Ontario but always called Charlottetown home. When he returned he later worked for the City of Charlottetown. He loved his horse races and his Toronto Maple Leafs, always hoping they would win the Stanley Cup again. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with no visitation as per his request. A private Celebration of his Life will take place by invitation only at Belvedere Funeral Home. If so desired, donations to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or the PEI Humane Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com. Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear.
