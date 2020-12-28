January 7th, 1944 - December 23rd, 2020
The death occurred peacefully at her home on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, of Janet MacDonald (nee Larkin), at the age of 76. She is survived by her husband Eugene MacDonald, her children Phyllis MacDonald and Mark MacDonald (Betty). Loving grandmother to Shannon and Jack MacDonald. Also survived by sisters Florence and Maureen Larkin and brothers Louis and Danny Larkin. Predeceased by her parents Eugene and Margaret (McGuire) Larkin and sisters Phyllis and Irene Larkin. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
