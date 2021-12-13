Janna “Jane” Wilting (Wolters)

At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 of Janna “Jane” Wilting (nee Wolters) of Meadowbank, age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Aike Wilting. Loving mother of Joanna (Gary Meijer), Margaret (Henry Bruinsma), Linda (Charlie vanKampen), Esther (Hans Hovingh), Ingrid (Fred DeJong), Dorothy (Roger Drost) and Hans (Julie). Grandmother of Peter (Catherine), Sarah-Jane (Zachary), Janet (Kevin), William (Kayleigh), Nathan, Evan, Rachel, Janessa (Greg), Esther (Josiah), Stephanie (Alex), Darren (Allison), Nicholas (Maria), Maria (Brian), Aileen (Greg), Jonathon (Becca), Jeanine (Kachi), Andrew (Colleen), Joshua (Katie), Philip, Calvin (Samantha), Joseph, Ethan, Haley (David) and Aike. Lovingly remembered by numerous great grandchildren. Sister of Bert Wolters (Janny) in the Netherlands. Sister-in-law of Tina Wolters (late Albert), Hessie Wolters (late Jan), Annie Hoeksma (Wiecher) and Janny Wilting (late Jaap). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the Christian Reformed Church on Monday, December 6 from 4-7 p.m. Proof of masks, vaccinations and government issued ID are required to attend. A private invitation only funeral service will be held at the Christian Reformed Church. Interment in Canoe Cove Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Immanuel Christian School. Online condolences may be shared on Jane’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented