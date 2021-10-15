June 22nd, 1943 - October 9th, 2021
At home on Saturday, October 9, 2021 of Jean Florence Coffin (nee MacInnis), Cornwall, age 78 years. Beloved wife of Roy Coffin. Loving mother of Kathie Coffin-Sulis (Craig), and Nancy Locuratolo (George). Adoring grandmother to Rebecca Rose Sulis, Nicoliona Jean Locuratolo, Nicolas Roy Domenico Locuratolo. Predeceased by her parents Sylvester and Mary (MacInnis) Morrison. Jean was deceased by her mother at age five years and was lovingly nurtured and raised by her Aunt Katie. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. There will be a private (invitation only) Celebration of Life at the West River United Church. You may join us for the service virtually on Thursday, October 14 at 1:30 p.m. from the livestream link https://youtube.com/channel/UCuEVIdXEMPwF1kO5TkiRMnQ. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be shared on Jean’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
