Jean Viola Bell (nee Andrews)

November 29th, 1926 - September 20th, 2021
Our Precious Mom closed her eyes on earth and opened them in heaven, early Monday, September 20, 2021 in her 95th year. Born in Freetown, PEI to Sterling and Hilda Andrews Murray. Beloved wife of Arthur E. Bell. Dearest Mother to Donna Croft (Greg), Nora, Tim (fiancé Silvia), Leah Talbot (Dan) and John. Sister of Thelma Campbell, Mildred MacLean, Allan Andrews (Lois), Bill Andrews, Arthur Andrews (Cherie). Grandmother to Mark, Jessica, Miranda, Katrina, Cassandra, Demetrius, Lianne, Jordan, Stephen, Michael, Sarah, Johnathan, Jacob, Josip. Great grandmother to Faith, Henry, Sam, Sawyer, Austyn, Connor, Claire, Luke, Everett, Lucia, Felix and Charlie. Predeceased by husband Arthur, son Donald, parents Sterling and Hilda, step father Chester Murray, brothers Hillard, and Malcom and brothers-in-law Borden Campbell and Byron MacLean. Mom was a talented violinist and artist, a faithful Prayer Warrior, Sunday School Teacher, and a precious friend to many. She was generous with her time and her talents and faithful to her Saviour until her final breath. Her legacy will live on. Well done, good and faithful servant, enter thou into the joy of thy Lord. Matthew 25:23. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home in Charlottetown where a private (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. Interment later in Free Church of Scotland Cemetery, Cape Traverse, PEI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to the Canadian Bible Society. Online condolences may be shared on Jean’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
