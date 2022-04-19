Jeannine "Jean" Adele Rashed

We are saddened to announce the peaceful passing of Jeannine “Jean” Rashed, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, of Charlottetown, age 88 years. She was the beloved wife of 59 years to Labeeb Rashed. She was mother to Sandra Hea, Gerrard Invidiata, David (Sue), Regina Cunsolo (Marco), Michael, and Rhonda (Corey DeRamus). She was the dear Sitto to Hannah, Alessandro, Amedeo, Jaron, Allegra, Ava, and Lily. She is survived by sisters-in-law Laura, Edith and Janet Zakem, Elias (Faida) Rashed, and Souhail (Amal) Rashed. She was predeceased by her parents Habib and Haniya Zakem; siblings Yvonne Haddad (Jimmy), and Margaret Haddad (Mike); brothers Abraham, Joseph and Frank Zakem: brother-in-law George Rashed (Daad), (Sandra): and sister-in-law Emily (Philip) Nasrallah. Jean is also lovingly remembered by many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, god children and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of love, family and cherished memories. She will be sadly missed. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the QEH staff at Unit 8 for their compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers, on-line memorial donations to the QEH Foundation Stroke Unit would be appreciated. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, where visitation will take place on Saturday, April 16 from 2-5pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer on Monday, April 18, at 10am. Interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery at a later date. On-line condolences may be shared on Jean’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com.
Commented